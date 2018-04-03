Twenty six people died in accidents during Easter Holiday

A total of 260 Road Traffic Accidents were recorded countrywide during the Easter holiday.

Police Spokesperson Ester Katongo says 23 of the 260 accidents were fatal accidents in which 26 people died and 59 people were seriously injured.

She says 73 were slight injury accidents, while 138 were damages only accidents.

She says a comparison with the same period in 2017 has revealed that there has been an increase in the number of Road Traffic Accidents recorded this year by 48 and also an increase in the number of deaths recorded by nine.

Ms. Katongo says Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of Road Traffic Accidents with 116, followed by Copperbelt with 33, Eastern and Southern had 24 each, North Western, 21, Central, 13, Muchinga, 10, Luapula, nine 9, while Northern and Western Provinces recorded the least with 5 Road Traffic Accidents each.

She says most common cause of the accidents that happened during this period was human error hence the need for motorists to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations.