Tottenham shooting: Girl, 17, dies from gunshot wound

A 17-year-old girl has been shot dead in north London.

Police were called to Chalgrove Road, Tottenham, at about 21:35 BST on Monday to reports of a shooting.

The victim was found with a bullet wound and pronounced dead at the scene at 22:43.

A 16-year-old boy is also critically ill in hospital after being shot in a separate incident in Walthamstow, east London, on the same night. A second teenage boy suffered stab wounds.

The shootings come amid concerns over rising violent crime in the capital.

Police do not know if they are connected at this stage.

The teenage girl’s next of kin have been informed and the Met said officers are continuing their inquiries and a crime scene is in place.

In the Walthamstow shooting, police said they were called to Markhouse Road at 22:00 following reports of gun fire.

The 16-year-old boy was found with bullet wounds and taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The second victim, a boy believed to be 17, has been taken to an east London hospital with stab injuries.

There have been no arrests in either investigation.

