KK’s office disown “KK endorses M’membe” media report

The Office of the First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda has denied the story in the Daily Nation newspaper headlined “KK endorses M’membe” published on 2nd April, 2018.

In a statement issued to Q-news, Dr Kaunda’s Administrative Assistant Rodrick Ngolo says the stories of April 2nd and 3rd in the Daily Nation are not true and are misleading.

Mr Ngolo says Dr M’membe never visited Dr Kaunda to seek support of any kind.

He says Dr Kaunda is above partisan politics, and will always support the government of THE DAY.

Mr Ngolo has appealed to the media to verify matter concerning the First Republican President with his office and senior member of the family in order to avoid issuing unconfirmed or misleading statements which will bring his name into public reproach.