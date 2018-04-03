Chinsali MP elated at electrification of Kalela, Mbesuma ranch by REA

Chinsali Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa is elated with the prospect of Kalela village and Mbesuma Ranch being electrified by the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

Mr Mukosa says the Rural Electrification Authority (REA), has conducted site visits for purposes of electrifying the two areas.

He says the project once implemented will boost economic activities in the two areas which have been dormant.

Mr. Mukosa has emphasized that the electrification of the areas will facilitate the creation of industries which will play a huge role in agriculture diversification.