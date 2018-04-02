RTSA cautions ‘impersonators’

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has warned members of the public against bringing the name of the Agency into ridicule.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga says it has come to the attention of the Agency that there are some people who are posing with alcoholic beverages on RTSA vehicles parked at designated and personating as Agency staff when not.

Mr. Mubanga says from the forgoing, the Agency has instituted investigation arising from a photo circulating on social media were a man is posing with alcohol purporting to be a driver of a RTSA vehicle when in fact not.

He warns that such an act is tantamount to the offence of personation which is against the laws of Zambia.

Mr. Mubanga says any person found personating as a RTSA officer will be prosecuted as such conduct brings the name of the Agency into disrepute.