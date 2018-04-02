Mwinilunga suitor kills ‘father in law’

A 31-year-old man of Mwinilunga District has murdered a 75-year-old man of the same area with a bicycle handle for denying him his daughter’s hand in marriage.

Police have since identified the deceased as Kapila Kachiza of Munduki village, in Katambi area in Chief Sailunga of Mwinilunga District while the suspect is Teddy Kapepa aged 31 years of Matavu village, Katambi area.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to QTV News in a statement that the incident happened on 31st March, 2018 between 19:00 hours and 21:00 hours at Munduki Village in Katambi area Chief Sailunga of Mwinilunga District.

Ms Katongo says the matter was reported on 1st March, 2018 at 15:00 hours at Mwinilunga Police Station by Fred Kapila aged 23 years of the same abode who reported that his father Mr. Kachiza was allegedly murdered by Teddy Kapepa.

She narrates that the deceased sustained two deep cuts on the forehead and a cut on the skull.

Ms Katongo explains that a bicycle handle is alleged to have been used in the act.

The Police Spokesperson states that according to the reporter, the reason of the killing was that the deceased was refusing to offer his daughter in marriage to the suspect.

Ms Katongo furthermore states that the police visited the scene and the body was picked from the scene and deposited at Mwinilunga District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

She discloses that the suspect was arrested and is detained in Police custody.