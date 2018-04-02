HRC welcome intentions to amend POA

The Human Rights Commission has welcomed the indication by the Government through the Ministry of Justice that it will amend the much talked about Public Order Act.

The Commission is delighted that Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has announced that the Government will facilitate the amendment and enactment of the amended Public Order Act by the end of 2018.

HRC Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya tells QFM News that the amendment of the Public Order Act is long overdue as it is one of the outstanding pieces of laws that have been used more to violate civil and political rights and freedoms than to promote and protect them.

Mr. Muleya says it is a settled argument, both nationally and internationally, that the Public Order Act has since colonial times, as well as during both the One Party and the current multi-party systems of government, has been mostly abused to suppress the right to freedom of assembly and expression of divergent and dissenting views and opinions.

He says the expressed commitment by the Government through the Minister of Justice is therefore encouraging and must be supported by all stakeholders to ensure its fulfillment.

He adds that the statement by the Minister is also in line with the government’s commitment and obligation to improving the rule of law, human rights and constitutionalism.

Mr. Muleya states that it is also in line with the government’s commitment during Zambia’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in November 2017 in Geneva to improve the human rights situation in Zambia.

He furthermore states that the statement by the minister is an expression of commitment to implement one of the 183 UPR recommendations which were made by UN Member States to Zambia aimed at improving her human rights and governance record.

The Human Rights Commission Spokesperson says the Commission is however confident that the government will this time around break with the past record of unfulfilled commitments towards reviewing the Public Order Act.