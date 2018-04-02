Four dead in Juldan bus accident in Kasama

Four people have died after a Juldan passenger Bus overturned this morning at Mporokoso- Luwingu T- Junction in Kasama District in Northern Province.

Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene has confirmed the development that the bus which was driven by Davy Kasoka of Kabanana Site and Service in Lusaka overturned at a place called Itamina’s area of Kasama district which was in route to Lusaka.

Mr. Mweene says according to the information received the accident occurred due to over speeding and that the weather was not conducive which lead to visibility impairment.

The Northern Province Police Chief says three people died on the scene including the driver of the bus and that one woman died at the hospital.

He says about 41 people have been admitted at Chilubula Mission Hospital.

And Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo in a separate interview with QTV News has confirmed that the accident happened at about 06:20hours on Kasama – Luwingu road at Mporokoso Turn off, 32 kilometers west of Kasama.

Ms Katongo says the accident involved a Juldan Marcopolo Bus registration number ABE 6940.

She has disclosed that of the injured receiving treatment twenty are males, 17 females and two juveniles.

In a related development, a three year old boy died on the spot in an accident which happened yesterday, at about 18:30 hours at Magalausha farm on great east road in Chongwe district.

Ms Katongo says the accident happened when the driver who is the father to the victim was reversing a Hino Ranger truck registration number ALM 2954 within the yard and ended up running over his 3 years old son.