Decision to expel Cuban Ambassador to Zambia ill advised – VJ

Veteran Politician Dr. Vernon Mwaanga says the decision by the Zambian Government to expel Cuban Ambassador to Zambia for his political engagement is ill advised, extreme and inconsistent with what happened in the past.

Dr. Mwaanga recalls that in 2011 when PF held its Convention at Mulungushi Rock in Kabwe, they formally invited the then American Ambassador to Zambia, Mark Storella to attend, accompanied by a political affairs officer from the US embassy.

Dr. Mwaanga states that while there, Mr. Storella announced that the United States of America supports democratic developments, whenever they occur.

He says he was then a member of the MMD government of then President Rupiah Banda and no issue was made of Ambassador Storella’s attendance or remarks he made there.

Dr. Mwaanga, who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister, says this decision to expel the Cuban Ambassador is extreme and uncalled for.

He says at the most, he should have been summoned to the Foreign Ministry and given a demarche.

He adds that it does not augur well for Zambia’s relations with Cuba, a country which has been supportive of Zambia in good and bad times.