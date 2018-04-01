Tonga oppose Political Parties Bill

The Third Liberation Movement says if the government will go forward to enact the current Political Parties Bill, it will be one tool the government will be using to suppress the opposition political parties in the country.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says he will present the political party’s bill in the next sitting of parliament which is aimed at inculcating democracy in all political parties in the country.

But Third Liberation Movement President Enock Tonga tells QFM News that this is one piece of legislation that the government intends to use in funding their activities.

Mr. Tonga says this is a bad law, ill intended and evil because it is aimed at what he has termed as ‘going in other political parties bedroom’ to see who is funding them.

He says Zambia has not matured to that level of tolerating other funders of political parties in the country.