President Lungu directs recalling of Cuban Ambassador to Zambia

President Edgar Lungu has directed that the Cuban Ambassador to Zambia Nelson Pagés Vilas be recalled for engaging in political activities in Zambia.

The Cuban Ambassador to Zambia, who presented his letters of credence to President Lungu on Thursday, was part of the team that supported the launch of the Socialist Party in Lusaka.

Briefing Journalists in Lusaka, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says the Head of State has since instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to start procedures of recalling the Cuban Ambassador to Zambia for his involvement in political activities.

Mr. Chanda says the President has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary to call the Cuban Ambassador to Zambia and inform him of this decision.

He says the behavior of Mr. Vilas is not befitting a diplomat as he is aware that such behavior is not acceptable as it is against the established diplomatic practices.

The Presidential Spokesperson furthermore states that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must start the procedural of recalling that the sending state should recall their representative in Zambia.

Mr. Chanda says it is only Mr. Vilas who will be recalled and that the rest of the team will remain in the country as they await another envoy.