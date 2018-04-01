PF remains a people’s movement – Mwila

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the Patriotic Front was founded on the back of the poor masses and as such, the party remains a people’s movement that is based on honest, hard work and sacrifice.

Speaking when he officiated at the party fundraising dinner in Serenje District last night, Mr. Mwila says all members of the party are expected to contribute not just their time and intellect but financial muscle to ensure the continued growth and development of the PF.

Mr. Mwila says members are expected to make contributions towards the management and mobilization of the party as a duty.

He says President Edgar Lungu and the entire Central Committee will do everything possible to mobilise resources to ensure that PF structures are empowered with necessary tools to help them mobilise the party.

He adds that to ease the problem of transport, the party is giving out bicycles, motorbikes and vehicles to the structures.

Mr. Mwila states that the responsibility of raising resources for party mobilization is the responsibility of the party members as a whole.

He furthermore states that the party is very proud of the fundraising initiatives by Serenje district and other members countrywide expected to emulate and take a leaf from Serenje.

The PF Chief Executive Officer says he has a solemn duty to ensure that all the funds raised are used in a prudent and efficient manner thereby demanding accountability and transparency in the usage of resources.