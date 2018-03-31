Mmembe late in politics – Tayali

Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali says Socialist Party President Fred M’membe is coming on the scene rather too late saying his time has already past.

Mr. Tayali notes that there was a time, when Dr. M’membe was appreciated and admired by many in this Country, such that if he joined politics then, he would have given many Zambians hope.

He says Dr. Mmembe is almost in the parking lot, especially after what he describes as President Edgar Lungu scratched him like a Tiger.

Mr. Tayali says this is the time for younger generation to start running the affairs of the country.