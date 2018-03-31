Kapijimpanga hails India’s role in promoting technology transfer to Zambia

Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga has praised India for the role it is playing in promoting science and technology transfer to Zambia.

And the high commissioner has noted the need for food production to increase as the world population is rising rapidly.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga says science and technology transfer between India and Zambia which stems from the pre- colonial era, has continued to flourish.

She was speaking during the valedictory session of a training programme which was conducted by Sir Richard Roberts Centre for Genetically Modified Organisms and Amity University UTTAR PRADESH, in NOIDA, India.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga says she is happy to note that three Zambian technocrats have taken part in a training programme sponsored by India under the theme” Entrepreneurship Development in Plant Tissue Culture for African candidates.

She says the programme will go a long way in adding more knowledge to the Zambian technocrats because of the initiative by India through the Ministry of External Affairs working with an organization called Biotech Consortium India Limited.

Mrs. KAPIJIMPANGA says she is happy to learn that Zambia has emerged second in the month long training programme.

She says food production can only increase with enhanced science and technology of which India in particular is making a difference in ensuring that hunger does not ravage communities.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi, India, Bangwe Naviley.