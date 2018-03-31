FQM invests US$2 million into wildlife conservation projects

First Quantum Minerals has invested more than US$2 million into wildlife and conservation projects around its Trident Project site and the West Lunga Management Area as part of its pledge to tackle climate change.

And the company has called on organisations to come together to promote the sustainable management of trees and forests, which it says is essential in easing the impact of climate change and global warming.

The mining firm says despite deforestation slowing down over the past two decades, climate change-induced shifts in rainfall and temperature are affecting Zambia’s biodiversity.

FQM Country Manager General Kingsley Chinkuli says the company, through its Trident Foundation, has invested more than US$2 million in wildlife and conservation initiatives around its Trident Project site and the West Lunga Management Area since 2014.

Mr. Chinkuli said this after the mining firm joined the rest of the world in commemorating International Day of Forests 2018, under the theme, ‘Forests and sustainable cities’.

He says FQM is ensuring that all environmental management its subsidiaries and projects operate is done in a manner to protect the lasting security of the communities where it operates and in an environmentally sound manner.

Mr. Chinkuli says this is achieved by the monitoring of relevant conservational parameters to enable early detection of deviations from the system, as well as working with suppliers and contractors through development of contractual obligations to address indirect impacts associated with the company’s operations.