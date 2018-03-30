Police Challenged to arrest Minister for assaulting Kambwili- Tayali

The economic and Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali has challenged police to arrest Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for assaulting roan member of parliament.

This follows after Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini suspended Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo from the service of the house for the maximum period of thirty (30) days for slapping Mr. Kambwili.

Mr. Tayali says he may have issues with the roan member of parliament, but he does not support hooliganism.

He says parliament’s ruling by parliament on the suspension of Mr. Lusambo for 30 days from parliament is evident enough that he indeed assaulted Mr. Kambwili.

He is of the view that since Mr. Kambwili reported the matter to emasdale police after it occurred, police should now arrest Mr. Lusambo in all fairness.