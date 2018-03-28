Impeachment motion not meant to distort dialogue process- HH

United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema says his members of parliament could have reconsidered their decision to move the impeachment motion against President Edgar Lungu if the dialogue process was brought up immediately after the 2016 elections.

He says the motion is not meant to distort the dialogue process, but an effort to restore human rights, liberties and freedoms in the country.

Mr. Hichilema has told journalist in Lusaka the motion has been taken to parliament due to what he describes as lack of leadership in the country.

Mr. Hichilema is of the view that the impeachment motion will bring out specific breaches of the constitution by government.

He says President Edgar Lungu should stop complaining about the motion because it is legal, and provided for in the constitution.

The motion comes up for debate in parliament today.