Govt releases k167 million to pay 494 retirees

Finance Minister Margret Mwanakatwe has disclosed that government has so far released k167 million to pay 494 retirees money owed to them.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe says the delay in paying retired public service workers their terminal benefits has been due to challenges faced on fiscal fronts leading to low revenue collection.

She has disclosed that government has also released a total of k7.5 million to pay public service workers who have retired and have not yet been paid their terminal benefits between January and March 2018.

Responding to a question from Monze Central Member Of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu who wanted to know why the retired public service workers have not yet been paid their terminal benefits for a long time, and what measure are being taken to alleviate the suffering of the retirees, Mrs. Mwanakatwe told parliament that in order to alleviate the suffering of retirees, priority was placed in dismantling arrears through budgetary provisions.

She says the ministry has allocated k1.6 billion in order to ensure that the waiting period further reduces to below 365 days.

And Mrs. Mwanakatwe says failure by civil servants to take their annual leave preferring to commute their leave days to cash instead has contributed to the delay in paying the terminal benefits and pensions for retirees.