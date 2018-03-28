Constitution amendment bill to be tabled on 19 June

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says the constitution of Zambia amendment bill will be tabled in parliament on 19th June, 2018.

Mr. Lubinda told parliament in a ministerial statement that government has made headways in refining the republican constitution.

He says his ministry is preparing the draft constitution amendment bill, 2018 taking into account the stakeholder comments and submissions.

Mr. Lubinda says government is expected to finalize the drafting of the bill by 13th April 2018.

He says the draft copy of the constitution of Zambia amendment bill, 2018 will then be subjected to a team of independent draftspersons and eminent scholars for scrutiny between 16th to 20th April, 2018.

He explains that the ministry will then proceed with the process of obtaining cabinet approval in principle to introduce in parliament a bill to amend the constitution of Zambia.

Mr. Lubinda says the bill will then be published for 30 days as is required by law.

He adds that in order to continue on the basis of broad consultation, his ministry will conduct a consultative caucus for members of parliament on 12th June.