Alton Sterling: No charges in 2016 fatal police shooting

Two white officers who shot and killed a Louisiana black man in 2016 will not face criminal charges, officials say.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the officers acted reasonably under “existing law and were justified in their use of force”.

Video footage appearing to show the officers holding down Alton Sterling, 37, as one fired his gun, sparked days of protests in Baton Rouge.

The US Department of Justice came to a similar conclusion last May.

Federal officials said there was “insufficient evidence” to show Alton Sterling’s civil rights had been violated.

Mr Landry said on Tuesday police would still consider other disciplinary actions against the two officers, Howie Lake and Blane Salamoni, for Anton Sterling’s death.

“I know the Sterling family is hurting. I know they may not agree with this decision,” Mr Landry said at a news conference after meeting Anton Sterling’s family.

He also said new videos would be released that have yet to be made public.

“They took a human away. They took a father away,” Quintela McMillan, the mother of Anton Sterling’s oldest son, told reporters.

“When I see the video, I see the dad of my son killed in cold blood.”

BBC