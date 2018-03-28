Zambia Youths Association in the Fight against Corruption (ZYAFAC) has asked the speaker of the national assembly to consider dismissing the impeachment motion filed by the UPND.

ZYAFAC Executive Director Maurice Malambo says this is because President Edgar Lungu has not committed any impeachable offense as claimed by the movers of the motion.

He says it is for this reason that his organization is asking the speaker to consider dismissing the motion as it is in bad faith.

Speaking in a separate interview, all people’s congress (APC) Leader Nason Msoni says stakeholders opposing the move should allow the movers of the motion to exercise their democratic right.

Mr. Msoni adds that he does not believe the impeachment motion will jeopardize the pending dialogue process.

And People’s Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda says the UPND does not have numbers in parliament to successfully impeach president lungu.