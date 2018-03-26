Tafuna champions enactment of mental health bill

Chainama hills College Hospital Public Relations Officer George Tafuna has recognized the need for parliament to pass a mental health bill.

In an interview with Q-news Mr. Tafuna notes that the country needs a mental health bill owing to that fact that the hospital is still operating under the mental disorder act of 1951 and that it cannot fully address the current challenges affecting the health institution.

Mr. Tafuna further adds that the country needs the mental health bill because the mental disorder act of 1951 is weak and promotes discrimination against people living with mental health problems.

He believes that once enacted, the mental health bill will allow the institution to have multiple partners who can render their support and help address challenges faced by the hospital.

Mr. Tafuna cites inadequate number of psychiatrist’s officers as one of the challenges affecting the well being of mental patients at the institution.

Mr. Tafuna disclosed that over years it has been difficult for chainama hospital to cover the whole nation because, it is the only institution that is specialized in looking after people with mental health problems in the country.