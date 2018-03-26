Political violence worries Vision ambassadors

Vision ambassadors, Chairperson, Misheck Kombe are saddened by the events that have in the recent past seen youths been used as tools of violence by politicians.

But Mr. Kombe has however told q-news that vision ambassadors believes that youths are a people who have the potential to influence positive change in their communities and should therefore, desist from being used as tools of violence by politicians.

He feels it is impossible for the nation to develop without youth involvement in national affairs adding that youths can contribute to the growth of the economy rather than engaging in vices which do not add value to their livelihood.

Mr.Kombe points out that it is unfortunate that some old politicians have been using youths in a negative way at the expense of their own livelihood.

He has called upon the youths to always reflect before accepting to be used as tools of violence by selfish politician.