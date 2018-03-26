MISA awards competitive

MISA Zambia has has hinted that the 2018 MISA-Zambia awards will like any previous awards recognized journalists from across the country who will exhibit professionalism in their reporting in terms of picture and sounds qualities and the contents of their stories.

MISA Zambia Programs Manager Jane Chirwa she has told q-news that entrants for the 2018 MISA- Zambia awards are required to be at par in terms story attribution, story background accuracy and multi-sourcing among others values.

Ms. Chirwa has disclosed that MISA Zambia secretariat does not interfere with nominating the award winners but instead it engages independent adjudicators from academia in order to ensure fairness in judging the awards.

She has since encouraged journalists from across the country to participate during this year’s MISA awards.