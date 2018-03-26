I will deliver development, Sialubalo assures electorate

UPND Sinazongwe Member of Parliament Gift Sialubalo has reaffirms his promise that he will fulfill pledges he made during campaigns.

Mr. Sialubalo, however, urged residents to put political differences aside and join him in developing the constituency.

He says his priority will be to ensure that his constituents, especially the youth, get an education to enable them secure jobs and promote development in the constituency.

The Sinazongwe law maker says his top priority would be education to reduce illiteracy levels in the constituency.