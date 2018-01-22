Vodafone introduces new pricing structure

Vodafone Zambia has introduced a new promotion and innovative 4G data plans for its customers under the campaign name ‘Elevate Your 4G’.

And the Vodafone Zambia has introduced new pricing structure with free and unlimited WhatsApp.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Vodafone Zambia Marketing Director Michael Horup says the operator is launching a new innovative range of promotional bundles to satisfy its customers.

He says Vodafone will continue to offer services that will add value to the lives of the customers through constant focus on meeting their needs.

Mr. Horup adds that the “Elevate Your 4G “campaign gives customers freedom to access the very best in music and social media.

And speaking during the same briefing Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Lars Stork says the company saw it fit to not merely conform to the market standard but to formulate something that will add value to the life of the digital customers.

He adds that they are looking forward to taking the industry to a higher growth of excellence and innovation.