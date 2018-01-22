UNWTO SG pledges to enhance multilateral relations with Zambia

New United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili has pledged to enhance multilateral relations with Zambia.

Speaking when Zambia’s Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda paid a courtesy call on him at the UNWTO Secretariat in Madrid, Spain, the UNWTO SG praised Zambia’s continued leadership in the organisation.

Ambassador Zurab Pololikashvili states that he is looking forward to seeing Zambia playing an even more leadership role during his tenure of office.

The UNWTO chief has called on Mr. Banda to work with UNWTO Secretariat to see how to promote destination Zambia and increase the number of international tourists to Zambia.

He says he shares a special relationship and love for Zambia, because Zambia is the first African country that he visited in 2013 during the 20th Session UNWTO General-Assembly that your country co-hosted with Zimbabwe.

Amb. Pololikashvili states that Zambia has a lot of tourism potential with rich wildlife and culture which needs to be developed and make the country one of the best tourist destinations in Africa.

He says there is need to work a strategy that would help to monitor the tourist’s numbers and how the industry is contributing to the overall economic development of the country.

And Mr. Banda has congratulated Amb. Pololikashvili for taking up such an important role in the management of affairs of the UNWTO.

The Minister has reiterated Zambia’s commitment to remain a member of the organisation.

He has pledged total support to the new UNWTO Chief during the tenure of his office.

The Minister has also called upon the new Secretary-General to support the UNWTO declaration of South Luangwa National Park as the First International Sustainable Park in the world which was done by his predecessor Dr. Taleb Rifai in November 2017.