Deputy High Commissioner Goodwell Lungu arrives in Botswana

The High Commission of the Republic of Zambia in Gaborone, Botswana has announced that the newly appointed Deputy High Commissioner to Botswana Goodwell Lungu has arrived in Gaborone.

Mr. Lungu will replace outgoing Deputy High Commissioner Wesley Chikwamu who concludes his six years of distinguished service at the Mission.

A seasoned public administrator, Mr. Lungu was head of Community Relations for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for eight years and also served as Executive Director of Transparency International Zambia chapter for 12 years before retiring in 2016.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana Brig. Gen. Patrick Tembo has expressed profound gratitude to the outgoing Deputy High Commissioner for his service to the Zambian Community in Botswana and the nation at large and has wished him success and providence in his future endeavors.

He has further implored the Zambian Community in Botswana to welcome Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Lungu by providing the necessary support and cooperation as he takes up his new responsibilities.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by Zambia High Commission in Botswana Mission Press Secretary Kasabo Kalusa.