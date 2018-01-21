Southern Province Minister survives road accident

Southern province minister Dr. Edify Hamukale was this morning involved in an accident in Kalomo District.

Mr. Hamukale’s vehicle lost control after hitting seven year old boy in the district.

Mr. Hamukale and his driver escaped unhurt but were rushed to Kalomo General Hospital for medical attention.

The child who was hit by the minister’s vehicle is said to be in a stable condition.

And Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the development to q-news.

Ms. Katongo says a Toyota Land Cruiser Gx Registration Number GRZ 733cn driven from the direction of north to south by Macmillan Mwanamwale (43) of show ground area in Choma who sustained general body pains.

She says a seven year old boy Idetified as Godbless Siachisamu has sustained a deep cut on the fore head and is admitted to Kalomo District Hospital.

Ms. Katongo says the minister has been taken To Livingstone for further treatment.