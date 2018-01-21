Let not cholera overshadow AG’s report- TIZ

The transparency international Zambia (TIZ) says the recent happenings and the fight against cholera in the country should not overshadow the auditor general’s report.

TIZ Executive Director Wesley Chibamba says the auditor general’s report should not die a natural death as it has been in the recent past.

He notes that people are slowly beginning to forget about the report.

Mr. Chibamba says if funds which have been cited in the auditor general‘s report were channeled towards health, the cholera epidemic could have been prevented.

He says people should therefore start following up reports from the public accounts committee, and treasury minutes, in response to the issues that have been raised in the auditor general’s report.