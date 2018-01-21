HPCZ warns it will not register students from unregisters institutions

Health professions council of Zambia says the council will not register any student who obtains a degree, diploma and certificates in institutions that are not recognized or registered by the council.

Council registrar Dr. Aaron Mujajati says the professional licensure examinations are now mandatory for all students pursuing careers in the health profession at all training institutions offering recognized and approved training programmes by health professions council of zambia.

Dr. Mujajati explains that the aim of introducing licensure examinations is to ensure provision of quality health services by registering only competent health practitioners to practice.

In 2016 the health professions council of Zambia introduced licensure examinations for all health practitioners from both public and private universities and colleges.

Speaking during a quarterly media briefing in lusaka dr. Mujajati says about 1, 393 sat for the exams and 805 passed the exams representing an overall pass rate of 67 percent.

Dr. Mujajati has stressed that only those candidates who have passed the licensure examinations will be registered and issued with practicing certificate.

He adds that the rest will be given time to re-sit the examinations scheduled for september this year.