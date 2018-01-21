Govt urged to promote emerald sector- Kalesha

The Emerald and Semi-Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia says government has not fared well in improving the emerald sector in the country.

Association president victor Kalesha says this is because out of 400 mines in Lufwanyama only about 7 are operational a situation he said is unfortunate.

Mr. Kalesha has since advised president Lungu to get involved as opposed to the ministry of mines which he said is not producing tangible results from promoting this industry.

He has told q-news that much needs to be done to improve this sector.