Govt urged to help vendor’s funds to pay for their children’s school fees

National Restoration Party (NAREP) Secretary General Ezra Ngulube has appealed to government to consider giving the Lusaka central business district traders and vendors funds that will help them provide for school fees for their children and settle their January rentals.

Mr. Ngulube says the vendors and traders recorded major losses during the period the CDB was being cleaned and thus they will find it very difficult to pay for their children’s schools fees and settle their rentals.

He has charged that since government has records for most of the vendors and traders they can systematically help them with funds and resources to help especially for the traders’ children’s school fees.

He is of the view that it will take a bit of time for the traders and vendors to get back on track therefore the need for government to offer financial assistance.