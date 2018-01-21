A clergy urges Zambians to heed calls to pray for the rains

Every Home for Christ Regional Director Richard Kakuwa has supported Religious and Guidance Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili calls for Zambia to pray and fast for rains after long dry spell.

Dr. Kakuwa says it is important to pray for the rains and urged all Zambians to support the minister’s call for praying for the rains so that people should not starve with hunger this year.

He therefore urged Zambian people to pray to god so as to help the country in addressing a lot of challenges it is currently facing.

Dr. Kakuwa says it is incumbent upon all Zambians to prioritize the national call and play their role effectively.

He says the country is experiencing scorching heat and erratic rainfall which are a manifestation of a drought situation in the country thus the need for all Zambians to pray for the country to receive sufficient rain this season.