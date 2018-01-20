Sex and the City: The actresses Kim Cattrall would like to replace her

When Kim Cattrall ruled out appearing in Sex and the City 3, saying her relationship with her co-stars was “toxic”, it looked like there was no prospect of the film ever being made.

But the actress, who played Samantha Jones, has now suggested two women who could play her part instead.

She endorsed Tiffany Haddish from Girls Trip and Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara.

They are among the “many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own”, Cattrall said.

The Liverpool-born actress played the PR executive in two films, as well as all six series of Sex and the City.

She denied that her decision to turn down the third film was due to pay or “diva” demands.

Her latest comments came after Sarah Jessica Parker, who starred as Carrie in the long-running comedy-drama about a group of New York friends, suggested another instalment could still happen – without Cattrall.

“You know, who knows,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. “Perhaps, we’ll find a way. Right now I don’t know.”

She also suggested DeGeneres herself could take the role of Samantha – to which Cattrall replied on Twitter with two thumbs up emojis, saying: “She’d be fabulous.”

Cattrall went on to say that fellow talk show host Oprah Winfrey was her first love and she’d also enjoy seeing “goddesses” Haddish or Vergara play the part.

It wouldn’t be the first time a long-running character has been played by more than one actor.

Characters who’ve changed faces