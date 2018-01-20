PF refutes claims that over 300 PF members have ditched the ruling party- Kapyanga

The ruling PF in Muchinga Province has refuted claims by National Democratic Congress (NDC) that over 300 PF members ditched the ruling party to join the opposition NDC.

PF Muchinga Province National Youth Executive Committee Member Francis Kapyanga tells QFM News via telephone that no member of PF in Muchinga Province or Isoka in particular has joined NDC or wishes to do so.

Mr. Kapyanga says NDC is brought in dead a party and has no potential to attract any PF members in the Province, saying such claims are not only laughable but a confirmation that the party in question is a den of liars and has no political agenda that can attract PF members that have always vowed to rally behind the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

He has challenged NDC to state the names and positions of PF members that have allegedly ditched the ruling party to join NDC or they risky suffering humiliation in the in the court of public opinion.

Mr. Kapyanga says people of Muchinga Province have seen massive infrastructure development under the PF government and cannot be swayed by a brought in dead party that has no leadership.