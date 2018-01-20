National registration to resume operation after suspension- Kampyongo

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has announced the resumption of operations at the national registration and citizenship offices after they were suspended amid fears of the cholera outbreak.

The minister has disclosed that his ministry has been in close consultations with the ministry of health, who have deemed it fit to resume operations as the cholera outbreak has been contained.

Mr. Kampyongo has however urged the public to comply with measures which government has put in place to contain the outbreak.

And Mr. Kampyongo has sent a stern warning to police officers who have been deployed to maintain order and cleanliness in town and market places to do their job within the confinement of the law.

He says he will not allow officers to treat innocent citizen in an undignified manner, degrading or ill treatment.

He says they should remain in town for their intended purpose and not to humiliate citizens in any way.