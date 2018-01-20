Immigration officer arrested over $300,000

The drug enforcement commission through its anti-money laundering investigations unit in lusaka has arrested an immigration assistant for money laundering activities involving over $300, 000 united states dollars.

Hilary namunji ng’uni, 33, an immigration assistant of plot no. 4 mokambo border areas in mufuliria has been charged with theft by public servant, false accounting by public servant and money laundering contrary to the laws of zambia.

Drug enforcement commission public relations officer theresa katongo explains that particulars of the offence are that hilary namunji ng’uni, in his capacity as accounting officer on dates unknown but between 1st january, 2015 and 31st july, 2017, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown with intent to deceive and defraud, did steal monies amounting to usd 324,070 and k 2, 636.00 belonging to the government of the republic of zambia that was collected as revenue from the issuance of visas and border passes.

Ms. Katongo says the suspect further engaged in money laundering activities involving the acquisition of two motor vehicles, four separate plots with four by two semi-detached flats, one by three flats and three separate houses.

She says the properties have since been seized as proceeds of crime and that the suspect is currently on police bond awaiting court appearance.