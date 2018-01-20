FDD spokesperson joins PF

FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza has joined the ruling patriotic front (PF).

Speaking when he was ceremoniously received at the PF secretariat, Mr. Mwanza says he has joined the party to provide leadership at the grass route levels and help in molding the party structures.

He says he wants to be a critic within the ruling party and not from outside.

He has also emphasized the need for party members to settle matters internally within the party structures than running to the media whenever they feel aggrieved.

Mr. Mwanza has further stated that he is joining the party because he can easily relate with the party’s pro-poor policies as compared to other opposition political parties.

He says there are many political parties that he could have joined, such as the united party for national development (UPND) and the NDC, but has opted for the ruling party because of its togetherness.

And Mr. Mwanza has thanked Mr. Kalaba and other party members who have left the party for paving way for fresh and young minds to showcase their leadership qualities.

He has further thanked the party leadership for welcoming him and further stated that he is willing to learn.

And speaking earlier, PF deputy spokesperson Mumbi Phiri has hailed Mr. Mwanza’s decision to join the party.

She says as Mr. Mwanza was being ushered into the party, the UPND was also waiting for him to join their party.

She says this indicates that people still have confidence in the party.

And Ms. Phiri has urged the nation not to welcome allegations from the UPND that PF is congested with mmd members.

She says it is actually the opposition political party which is congested with former mmd members at constituency level.