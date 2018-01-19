Kambwili is NDC presidential Candidate in 2021

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili will contest the 2021 presidential elections under the newly formed political grouping.

Dr. Kambwili says he is resolved and has made up his mind to jostle for the top political position in the land under the fastest growing opposition party.

Dr. Kambwili says chances of the NDC forming Government in 2021 are extremely high.

He claims that the ruling PF is dead and that President Edgar Lungu cannot win any election in Zambia.

Dr. Kambwili is urging the ranks and files of the NDC to go flat out and sale the party to all citizens in all corners of Zambia.

He adds that the NDC is a Party of first choice hence his resolve to go for the top position in the land under its umbrella.

Dr. Kambwili, the Roan Member of Parliament, is yet to hint on his running mate for the 2021 top job.

Dr Kambwili says he is amazed on how the newly formed grouping hasgained so much popularity within 90 days of its formation.