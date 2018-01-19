Cholera cases begin to rise again

Cholera cases have began increasing, with the Ministry of Health recording 55 new cases compared to the 28 recorded on Wednesday this week.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that the new cases are as a result of new epicenters such as Chibolya which has recorded 15 from the recorded new cases.

And Dr. Chilufya says people in non- affected areas will be allowed to move freely while restrictions will only remain in the new epicenters.

Speaking when he received donations from the business community together with Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili, Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that people can now move freely, but restriction of movements continues in Kanyama, Chibolya, Chunga and George compound.

Meanwhile Dr. Chilufya has stated that the ministry has so far vaccinated a total of one million two hundred and ninety five, five hundred and eighty six people so far.

He says this signifies a 107 percent record beyond what the ministry had initially targeted.

And speaking at the same event Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale, says his ministry has certified some markets ready for trading to take place.

He says these markets include Chilulu Garden, Sikota Wina, Bauleni, Tigwilizane Olympia Park, Chazanga, Jean Kapata market and Bwafano.

The minister says traders in the said markets should resume their normal operations tomorrow.

Meanwhile , Mr. Mwale has pleaded with street vendors to exercise patience with government as it is still looking for alternative business for them to trade in.

He says vendors will be provided alternative trading places as they wait for the reconstruction of Lusaka City Market.

Meanwhile, Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has appealed to churches in Kanyama compound and other affected areas not congregate this weekend.

Ms. Sumaili urges churches to comply and help government end the epidemic completely.