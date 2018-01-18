UPND wants to assume power through the backdoor- PF

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has accused the opposition UPND of seeking to assume power through the backdoor.

In responding to illusions contained in a UPND statement and authored by Neto Halwabala, UPND Deputy Spokesperson and availed to the media, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has reminded the UPND that Zambia has a President who is enjoying a 5-year mandate, and renewable in 2021.

Mr. Chanda says President Edgar Lungu is on course in driving the country’s development agenda, as well as dealing with any challenges that the nation faces from time to time such as the Cholera outbreak.

He says the fundamentals of Zambia’s economy are strong and the PF is on course in terms of delivering on its 2016-2021 election manifesto.

Mr. Chanda says it is therefore unfortunate that UPND seeks to contaminate Zambia’s political atmosphere by promoting hate speech and their failure to move past the 2016 electoral defeat.

Meanwhile, the PF Media Director has described the 48 hours ultimatum from UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba to government to allow street vendors back on the streets as ‘Political Bluffing’.