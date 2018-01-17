Zambian national dies in Botswana after falling off tower

A Zambian National has died in Gaborone, Botswana after falling off the 28th floor of the tower.

And the Zambia High Commission in Gaborone, Botswana has identified the deceased as Elisha Akayombokwa Johnson.

Mr. Johnson died from severe injuries sustained after he fell off the 28th Floor of the iTower in the Central Business District (CBD) on 12th January 2018.

High Commission of the Republic of Zambia in Botswana Mission Press Secretary Kasabo Kalusa tells Q News that the commission has received with sadness and grief the news of Mr. Johnson’s demise.

Mr. Kalusa says Mr. Johnson, 25 was a distinguished student at the University of Botswana with numerous awards and accolades to his name.

He says the Botswana Police Service has informed the Mission of ongoing investigations into the incident.

Mr. Kalusa says funeral gathering is in Maruapula and a Church Service in memory of Mr. Johnson will proceed today at Open Baptist Church in Maruapula at 14:00hrs.

He has since encouraged the Zambian Community to extend their moral and material support to the bereaved family as they make arrangements to have the remains repatriated back to Zambia for burial.