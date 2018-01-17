Over 1, 000 registered farmers redeemed farming inputs

Over 1, 000 out of 3, 000 registered farmers in Luampa District have successfully redeemed farming inputs through electronic voucher system.

In an interview, Acting District Agriculture Coordinator Lewis Chisengele says most of the farmers in the district have failed to deposit their K400 contribution towards the purchase of inputs.

Mr. Chisengele says the government has contributed K1700 to each farmer who managed to contribute 400 Kwacha.

He says most of the farmers in the district have managed to redeem fertilizer, ploughs, maize seed and herbicides.

Mr. Chisengele says the e-voucher system is one of the pathways to encourage agricultural diversification in the district as farmers are given an opportunity to obtain inputs of their choice.

He however says the department is unable to monitor the distribution of inputs in all the satellites due lack of transport.

Mr. Chisengele said the department in the district has no vehicle and depends on borrowed transport from other sectors.

Meanwhile famers have applauded government for the e-voucher initiative as it is more effective than the conventional Farmer Input Support Programme.