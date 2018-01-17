MMD youths warn Dr. Nevers Mumba

MMD Die Hard youths national coordinator Gerald Chiluba has warned the Dr. Nevers Mumba’s faction group to stop bringing the leadership of the party into disrepute.

Mr. Chiluba says the former ruling party youths will not condone the continued attacks of their leadership and that they will mercilessly deal with anyone who will attempt to attack the party secretariat.

He says MMD is a law driven political party which consistently adheres to the provisions of its party constitution, therefore any unlawful attacks and malicious statements against our leadership will not be condoned by the youths of the great party.

Mr. Chiluba further adds that his party’s intra party democracy will not be derailed by selfish individuals who want to use it for personal gains.

He added that the party will continue to reorganize and ensure that it adds value to the governance of the country.

Mr. Chiluba says the party will not be distracted from its mandate of continuing to rejuvenate and reposition itself to contribute effectively to the governance and provide credible checks and balances as the party is now more alive and vibrant like never before.