COBUSU wants Copperbelt University open

The Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) has blamed the issue of overcrowding in rooms at Universities due to past Governments’ failure to implement sustainable development by staying adamant to meeting the ever changing demands of such faculties.

COBUSU President Njikho Musuku says the only one practical and lasting solution to this problem is the building more students’ hostels.

Mr. Musuku says Management which has either abused resources in the past or has been left to fend on its own relies on funding from a government whose mismanagement of finances has in not more than six months ago resulted in the battering of students.

He says this is one of the reasons that have led to the protesting of lecturers after all.

Mr. Musuku also explains that the issue of conflict between lecturers and management, at no point has the minister of higher education Professor Nkandu Luo issued out a statement relating to what her ministry is doing about it or how best she can settle the dispute, being the supposed neutral body in the matter.

He says students have refused to stay home and deteriorate into unqualified personnel because of people who do not want to do what were appointed to do.

Mr. Musuku is of the view that Older universities which still stand today with more than enough accommodation and state of the art equipment demonstrate how it is absolutely possible to run an institution while tackling its most difficult challenges along the way.

He has however challenged the Ministry of higher education to for once stop making unrealistic declarations from within air conditioned offices and take the necessary steps required to contain this situation in the same way that the Ministry of Health has worked vigorously to prevent the spread of Cholera.