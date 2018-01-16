President Lungu pledges to end child marriages

President Edgar Lungu says his administration remains committed to completely eradicate child marriages in the country.

President Lungu says government will protect children against early marriages and consequences of early pregnancies.

The head of state indicates that when a child is denied education in account of early marriages, it becomes a loss to humanity and future generations.

President Lungu was speaking at statehouse when he met visiting Swedish education minister and his delegation to discuss the progress of sexual education programs in schools aimed at reducing early marriages and pregnancies.

The programs have been rolled out to ensure that the girl child is accorded with an opportunity to learn.

And speaking at earlier Swedish education minister Gustav Fridolin has disclosed that he has been meeting chiefs, ministries and civil society organizations to see how best the program can be implemented.

Meanwhile health minister has implored the minister of general education Dr. Dennis Wanchinga to enhance sexual education in the school curriculum so that learners can make informed decisions on sexual matters.

Dr. Chilufya says this will seriously curb early marriages and the spread of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

And Dr. Wanchinga has stated that he is going to use a multi-sectorial approach to stop early child marriages, bullying in schools and teenage pregnancies.

Meanwhile higher education minister Professor Nkandu Luo has indicated that the Swedish government has pledged sufficient funding to enhance the fight.