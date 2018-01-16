Libya too strong for Equatorial Guinea

Taher Saeid’s brace and a goal from from Zakaria Alharash handed Libya a deserved 3-0 win over Equatorial Guinea in a 2018 CAF African Nations Championship, Group C match at Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco, on Monday.

Equatorial Guinea’s Oscar Eyama was called to make a fine save in the seventh minute when he collected a header from the near post.

A minute later, the Nzalang Nacional fought back and Pedro Asu failed to control his effort with only goalkeeper Abdalla Nashnush to beat.

Libya scored in the 11th minute when Saeid pounced on a cross from the left flank, making it 1-0 for the Mediterranean Knights.

Taher would complete his brace six minutes later with a free header in the box as he converted a delivery from the right with ease to beat Eyama.

The Central Africans tried to fight back when Monsuy Angong saw his well-struck effort sailing wide over the crossbar in the 22nd minute. Both camps struggled for dominance beyond the half-hour mark as Equatorial Guinea rectified their errors at the back. Coach Omar El-Maryami’s men went to the tunnel leading 2-0 with their keeper Nashnush not bothered in the opening 45 minutes. Libya continued their dominance in the final third in the second half as they probed for a third goal. After the hour mark, Eyama was kept busy by the Libyans, but he was stable as he collected most of the balls into his penalty area. Despite their resilience, the Nzalang Nacional opened at the back in the last three minutes as Libya scored the third goal, allowing Zakaria Alharash to easily slot a cross from the left wing. Libya: (2) 3 (Taher 11, 17’, Zakaria 87’) Equatorial Guinea (0) Libya: Nashnush, Al.Maghasi, Sabbou, Aleyat, Ablo (Khumaj 83’), Masaud, Elrbi, Khalifa, Ahmed, Saeid (Alaqoub 76’), Hammad (Alharash 68’) Equatorial Guinea: Eyama, Montero (Nsi 57’), Ebang, Abaga, Edu, Eneme (Edu 70’), Nchama, Nsue, Asu (Ekuaga 85’), Angong, Asama