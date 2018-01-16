Cholera cases continue to reduce

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the ministry has continued to record a marked reduction in the number of new Cholera cases following the robust interventions put in place.

Briefing Journalists in Lusaka, Dr. Chilufya says in the last 24 hours, the ministry has 28 cases compared to the 29 cases recorded over the same period.

Dr. Chilufya has however disclosed that there is a new epicenter which is George Compound which has recorded 16 cases saying his ministry is analyzing the reasons why this compound has recorded these cases.

He says Kanyama has 8 new cholera cases, Chipata 5, Bauleni 0, Chawama 3 and Matero has 6.

Dr. Chilufya says countrywide, the ministry has recorded 3, 314 with 75 deaths.

He says Lusaka has the highest number of 3, 138 and that 2, 983 have been treated and discharged.

The Health Minister states that 69 deaths have been recorded in Lusaka with 39 brought in dead.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister says vaccination exercise has gone on well and that 90 percent of the targeted people have been reached.

He discloses that 80% of the target in Chawama has been reached, Kanyama 107%, Matero 65%, and Chipata 100%.

Dr. Chilufya also says the Statutory Instrument 79 that he signed is still in force.

Speaking at the same event, Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale says government has now realized that city market does not have enough space to accommodate all the vendors saying the plan to move all of them to city market will not work.

Mr. Mwale says government will allow those who traded in the market before it was gutted to move back and further create space for additional 2, 000 traders.

He says the rest of the traders should go back to their compounds and sale from their homes.