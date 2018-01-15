PF lifts sanctions imposed on Tutwa Ngulube

The ruling Patriotic Front has with immediate effect lifted the sanctions imposed on Kabwe Central PF Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube by the provincial leadership following the directive issued by Party Secretary General Davies Mwila after the MP apologized for his attacks on PF and government.

On 10th January 2018, the PF SG issued a directive to the Provincial leadership in Central Province to discipline the PF Kabwe Central Member of Parliament over what was becoming an unacceptable trend to attack the Party and Government.

Mr. Ngulube has since unreservedly apologised to President Edgar Lungu for the harsh comments he has been uttering in the media.

Mr. Ngulube has also apologised to all PF Members he might have offended by his utterances, as well as his move to take the party to court.

And Mr. Mwila has told Journalists in Lusaka that the party looks forward to a new beginning with Mr. Ngulube, putting all actions of the past in the past.

Mr. Mwila says the PF is a listening party and always ready to nurture leadership as it emerges.

He explains that in the spirit of building Mr. Ngulube and the Party in Kabwe, the party has resolved to lift the sanctions imposed on him by the Provincial leadership with immediate effect.

The PF Chief Executive Officer says the PF looks forward to a new and healthy working relationship between Mr. Ngulube and the Party in the Province and at National level as well as cooperating more with his fellow Patriotic Front Parliamentarians in the House in driving the Party agenda.